MLG Blockchain and GB Capital Markets Form Joint Venture

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--MLG Blockchain, a global consulting development and financial solutions firm, and GB Capital Markets LLC, the parent of GB Capital Markets Inc. (GBCM), a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, announced a new strategic collaboration. The two companies have partnered to bring together token issuers and accredited investors for investment in SEC compliant offerings. Under the agreement, MLG Blockchain will be able to provide global clients access to a significant and growing investor base through GBCM.

"I am excited to partner with GB Capital Markets LLC to provide our clients access to seamless compliant fundraising solutions and our accredited investor network with high-quality digital asset investment opportunities. We are seeing a real demand from our clients who want to connect with serious, accredited investors. With the guidance and regulatory status of GBCM as a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, this new joint venture moves us into a unique position in the blockchain ecosystem," said Michael Gord, CEO of MLG Blockchain.

“This is a strategic milestone for us,” said Kyle Fry, CFO at MLG Blockchain. “By teaming with an experienced brokerage and investment team we continue to bring a proactive approach to the evolving blockchain regulatory landscape.”

GB Capital Markets provides a suite of financial services for the digital asset space. Its team members have significant experience in providing compliant fundraising solutions in the blockchain legal and regulatory landscape.

“We are pleased to enter into this arrangement with MLG Blockchain at a key time in the growth of the blockchain ecosystem,” said Lee A. Schneider, President of GB Capital Markets LLC.

“Strategic alliances with the right group in this early stage of blockchain are critical. MLG Blockchain has a proven track record of working with successful blockchain projects, and GB Capital Markets is looking forward to expanding its global reach through this collaboration,” said Scott Rothman, President of GB Capital Markets Inc.

About MLG Blockchain MLG Blockchain is a global consulting and development firm in ten countries with over 65 employees that builds solutions using blockchains and smart contract technology. We are headquartered in Toronto and NYC with a decentralized team that provides end-to-end solutions for startups, enterprise and government clients. MLG is a blockchain agnostic firm with expertise that covers all aspects of the ecosystem. Our years of industry experience and international network will accelerate your understanding and implementation of blockchain technology to stay competitive.

About GB Capital Markets Inc. GB Capital Markets Inc., a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, is part of the Genesis Block family of companies, which provides strategic business and regulatory advisory, financial services, and technology solutions to companies seeking to leverage blockchain technology in their core business and capital strategy. Our mission is to realize the disruptive potential of blockchain and foster its growth and adoption in every aspect of life.

