Semtech’s LoRa Technology, DNA of IoT, at Google Cloud Next ’18

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Vivek Mohan, Director of Internet of Things (IoT) in Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group, will present at the upcoming Google Cloud Next ’18 event in San Francisco from June 26-28. Recently, Google joined the LoRa Alliance™, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications.

The key points of the presentation are expected to assist developers, system integrators and Internet of Things (IoT) innovators to build innovative and unique use cases for a variety of industries. The long range and low power capabilities of Semtech’s LoRa® devices and wireless radio frequency technology (LoRa Technology) offer key advantages compared to other LPWAN protocols, making LoRa Technology the DNA of IoT. According to business information provider IHS Markit, more than 40 % of all low power wide area public network connections are expected to incorporate LoRa-based devices and represent the preeminent LPWAN solution in 2019.

“LoRa-based solutions are crucial for the continued growth and success of the IoT industry,” said Mr. Mohan. “Semtech’s LoRa Technology enables innovative solutions for everything from ordinary problems like traffic congestion and farming efficiency, to bespoke challenges like protecting endangered species and saving lives with smart building alerts.”

Google Cloud Next ’18 is a three-day conference held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Topics range from Cloud-based technologies and computing, to advanced data analytics and IoT implementation. The conference is attended by developers and passionate industry experts to share ideas and offer many learning opportunities.

About Semtech’s LoRa® Devices and Wireless RF Technology

Semtech’s LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology is a widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN™ specification have been deployed in over 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance™, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site and join the LoRa Community to access free training as well as an online industry catalog showcasing the products you need for building your ideal IoT application.

