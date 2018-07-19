BioEnterprise and Bounce Innovation Hub Establish Joint Office; Expand Biomedical Resources in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--BioEnterprise, a leader in growing the Northeast Ohio biomedical industry, and Bounce Innovation Hub, Akron’s first open innovation hub serving Northeast Ohio’s entrepreneurial and innovation community, unite efforts to expand reach and increase impact and establish a joint office in Akron, located within the Bounce Innovation Hub.

“There are great biomedical opportunities in Akron,” said Aram Nerpouni, president and CEO, BioEnterprise. “This collaboration allows each organization to play to its strength – combining BioEnterprise’s bioscience expertise with Bounce’s entrepreneurial focus and more directly support bioscience entrepreneurs in Akron to increase company growth and investment.”

The collaboration allows both parties to more effectively share connections and expertise while increasing resources available to Akron’s healthcare industry.

BioEnterprise works with biomedical entrepreneurs to nurture their innovative ideas and technologies, connect them with critical resources and relationships, and guide them as they build their businesses. Bounce aims to provide a full complement of services and programs for Northeast Ohio’s entrepreneurs and innovators. It currently offers an incubation program, software accelerator, mentoring program and entrepreneurial events and is in the process of building out a co-working space, makerspace, event space, café and other amenities. BioEnterprise will provide its full reserve of resources to Akron to help increase Northeast Ohio deal flow.

“The more we build important partnerships like this one with BioEnterprise, the better off all of our biotech and healthcare-related companies will be in the long run,” said Doug Weintraub, Bounce CEO. “Having Mike with us on a regular basis will provide companies with important expertise that complements great office and wet lab space in an innovation hub that fosters collaboration to help them grow.”

Michael Haritakis, co-founder of Thermedx, a Cleveland medical device manufacturing startup and current entrepreneur-in-residence with Bounce, will serve as a biomedical entrepreneur-in-residence for both organizations, focusing on Akron-area deal flow, as well as supporting health IT, healthcare services, and medical device companies and projects in the BioEnterprise portfolio. A part-time role, Haritakis will spend his time both at Bounce in Akron and with BioEnterprise at the Global Center for Health Innovation, where Bounce will also have office representation.

“It’s a privilege to work with both BioEnterprise and Bounce to leverage their respective resources, network and experience, and to assist the area’s bioscience entrepreneurs and healthcare organizations in their innovation and growth efforts,” said Haritakis. “After growing up in Akron, and being part of Northeast Ohio’s entrepreneurial community, I am excited to be part of the continued growth of Akron and the surrounding area, which will be greatly enhanced by this collaboration.”

As co-founder of Thermedx, Haritakis gained unique experience and perspective of the biomedical industry and community. He has also served in leadership roles for other startup companies and manufacturing and software industries, including Everstream Inc. and Tridelta Industries. Haritakis completed his bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Cincinnati; received his Juris Doctor from the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law at Cleveland State University and earned his master’s degree in entrepreneurship and management from the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University. Originally from Akron, Mike currently lives in Hudson, Ohio.

About BioEnterprise

BioEnterprise is a business formation, recruitment, and acceleration effort designed to support the growth of bioscience companies. Located in Cleveland, BioEnterprise provides management counsel and support services to health IT, medical device, and biopharmaceutical companies. BioEnterprise founders are Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Clinic, and University Hospitals. Since 2002, BioEnterprise and its partners have created, recruited and accelerated more than 350 health IT, biomedical, and biopharmaceutical companies, and have helped these companies raise nearly $3 billion in new funding. For more information: www.BioEnterprise.com.

About Bounce

Located at 526 S. Main St., Bounce Innovation Hub is the region's first open innovation hub serving Northeast Ohio's entrepreneurial and innovation community. Bounce encourages open collaboration among diverse groups through unique opportunities, programs and events that engage anyone and everyone with a mind for innovation.

