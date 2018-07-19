NTT Communications Named Leader in SAP HANA® Services by ISG

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the information and communications technology (ICT) solutions business within the NTT Group (TYO: 9432), today announced it has been named a U.S. market leader in both SAP HANA ® Technology – Infrastructure and SAP HANA ® Technology – Managed Services by Information Services Group ( ISG ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, in the firm’s ISG Provider Lens TM SAP HANA ® Quadrant Report, published July 5, 2018.

NTT Com was additionally named a Rising Star in S/4HANA for having a promising portfolio and making outstanding progress in its managed capabilities and delivery. NTT DATA, sister company of and close collaborator with NTT Com, was named leader in the S/4HANA quadrant.

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant report cited NTT Com for a number of key strengths, including its combined infrastructure service capabilities and strong global managed services capabilities. “NTT Communications has increased its SAP managed services capabilities in the North American market through its active M&A strategy,” the report said. The report also noted that NTT Com has bolstered its capabilities in the North American market with newly acquired Secure-24 and its recent hybrid cloud services strategy called NTT cloud.

“We anticipate continued SAP customer growth and deal flow in the United States to complement NTT Com’s infrastructure, networks, cloud services and security offerings,” wrote Jan Erik Aase, director and principal analyst for ISG Research.

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant report evaluated 27 service providers that offer SAP HANA ® services in five separate quadrants; S/4HANA, BW/4HANA, SAP Cloud Platform, SAP HANA ® Technology – Infrastructure and SAP HANA ® Technology – Managed Services.

NTT Com’s inclusion in the latest ISG Provider Lens Quadrant report is based upon information submitted to ISG. Vendors are evaluated and positioned according to a transparent ISG methodology.

To showcase its SAP HANA ® services capabilities to the advisor community, NTT Com will be participating in ISG's Sourcing Industry Conference, in Austin, TX, October 15-17.

