Taiwanese nurse named in the winning list of 2018 iPhone Photography Awards  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Two Taiwanese photographers received outstanding prizes from the photography awards for photos taken by iPhone.

On July 18, The iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) announced the winning list of its 11th competition. This year's winners were selected from thousands of entries submitted by iPhone photographers from over 140 countries around the world.

Lee Yu-Chieh (李俞潔), who is a full-time nurse and also one out of two Taiwanese contestants, submitted her photo shot on iPhone 6S, with the title called "Waiting".

Lee's photo was taken in Cuzco, Peru with the description as "I took this shot of a woman in traditional clothes, in a barren landscape".

Before Lee's outstanding achievement in the event, Taiwanese photographer Erica Wu (吳佳芳) won the first place in the 2016 IPPAWARDS in the Animal category. She reapplied in this year's competition for the same category and received the third place for the photo "Smiling Fox" taken in Japan.

The 11th IPPA's Grand prize, the iPhone Photographer of the Year, was given to Jashim Salam from Bangladesh for his entry titled "Displaced". Taken on an iPhone 7, the photo displays a group of children watching a film on health and sanitation near a refugee camp in Ukhiya.

2018 Winning Photographs by Jashim Salam from Bangladesh (image courtesy of IPPAWARDS 2018)

The winners of iPhone photographer of the year also included Alexandre Weber of Switzerland for a snapshot in Salvador de Bahia, Brazil in first place. Chinese photographer Huapeng Zhao took second place for his photo titled "Eye to Eye". The third place went to Zarni Myo Win of Myanmar for his image "I Want to Play".

In addition to listing winners of the iPhone photographer of the year, the contest also awarded top three photographers of 18 different categories, such as People, Animal, Nature.

Starting from 2007, IPPAWARDS is the first and longest iPhone competition in the world. All submissions need to be taken by using either an iPhone or iPad, and can't be published elsewhere than the applicant's social media accounts. Though photos can't be edited by software like Photoshop, photographers are only allowed to use iOS apps for any adjustment.

The contest now opens for submissions in the 12th iPhone Photography Awards via its official website.

"Smiling Fox" in 3rd Place of Animals category taken by Erica Wu from Taiwan (image courtesy of IPPAWARDS 2018)