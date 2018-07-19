YouEarnedIt and HighGround Join Forces to Transform Human Capital Management Industry

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--After receiving a strategic investment from Vista Equity Partners, YouEarnedIt, the leading employee experience Human Resources SaaS technology, today announced they are joining forces with HighGround, a leading real-time performance management and engagement provider, to revolutionize the Human Capital Management industry.

YouEarnedIt started in 2013 with a vision to provide an employee-first solution that would positively impact the employee experience and bottom-line business results across growing organizations. By partnering with HighGround, both organizations can better serve their customers across the SMB and enterprise space with enhanced social recognition, an unparalleled rewards engine, the ability to easily capture the voice of employees, and an industry-leading real-time performance management solution. YouEarnedIt and HighGround will continue to individually operate their award-winning platforms as the companies work to create an unparalleled, integrated talent management solution.

“As we expand our platform to better serve the needs and desires of employees to more deeply engage and have a direct impact on the bottom-line of their organizations, partnering with HighGround to deliver real-time performance management and engagement was a natural next step,” said Autumn Manning, co-founder and CEO of YouEarnedIt. “HighGround’s commitment to people-focused talent solutions and building real-time performance cultures squarely aligns with our mission to positively impact the lives of employees everywhere. Together, we will continue to deliver on our promise to enable customers to build winning cultures, engaged teams, and stronger business results by putting their people first.”

“At HighGround, we never stop looking for ways to help our customers create the most productive teams,” said Andee Harris, CEO of HighGround. “By joining forces with YouEarnedIt, we’re combining two world-class solutions to offer our customers an exceptional opportunity to achieve even more success.”

Achieving an industry-leading customer retention rate, YouEarnedIt works with more than 400 global businesses — from 100 employee companies to global Fortune 100 enterprises — to boost culture and bottom line results through its robust engagement platform that delivers recognition, rewards, incentives, feedback, and team insights. HighGround modernizes traditional HR processes by putting the employee experience first. Its real-time performance management and social recognition platform transforms organizational health by optimizing employee performance, productivity and engagement.

HighGround’s strategic position in the performance management industry merged with innovations from both companies in real-time rewards and recognition will provide a distinct competitive advantage for YouEarnedIt and HighGround customers. Through this partnership, YouEarnedIt and HighGround will gain expanded resources to accelerate their combined product roadmap, deliver innovative solutions to the market, and enable the best possible customer experience.

“We are thrilled to combine the best-in-class rewards and recognition solution with best-in-class performance management to help customers create value for their organizations,” said René Yang Stewart, Principal at Vista Equity Partners and Co-Head of the Endeavor Fund. “Businesses across all sectors face intense competition to attract and retain top talent. By bringing together these two industry leaders, we are helping customers attract and engage the best and brightest employees.”

As leaders in the Human Capital Management industry, YouEarnedIt and HighGround empower businesses to drive meaningful changes in culture, employee engagement, the employee experience, and bottom-line business metrics. To learn more about YouEarnedIt and HighGround, visit http://www.youearnedit.com and https://www.highground.com.

About YouEarnedIt

YouEarnedIt amplifies company culture through its award-winning employee experience platform that delivers engagement, retention, performance management, and improved business metrics. As a dominant force in the HCM market with an industry-leading retention rate, YouEarnedIt partners with more than 400 global organizations to build high-performance cultures and engaged workforces. Founded in 2013, YouEarnedIt continues to revolutionize the employee experience with its platform based on the science of motivation, rewards, and recognition. To learn more, visit www.youearnedit.com.

About HighGround

HighGround transforms the employee experience to optimize productivity and create a thriving organizational culture. The company’s real-time performance management and engagement platform connects and aligns organizations through employee-driven goals, continuous check-in conversations, peer-to-peer feedback, social recognition and pulse surveys. By bringing all of these people interactions together, it gives leaders an enormous amount of useful insights to make wiser decisions about how to invest in talent. With HighGround, customers like Patagonia, Echo Global Logistics and Allianz have inspired employees to reach their full potential, increasing retention, productivity, customer satisfaction, and ultimately drive bottom line results. To learn more, visit www.highground.com.

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista Equity Partners, a U.S.-based investment firm with offices in Austin, San Francisco, Chicago, and Oakland with more than $31 billion in cumulative capital commitments, currently invests in software, data and technology-enabled organizations led by world-class management teams with long-term perspective. Vista is a value-added investor, contributing professional expertise and multi-level support towards companies realizing their full potential. Vista’s investment approach is anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions, and proven management techniques that yield flexibility and opportunity in private equity investing. For more information, please visit www.vistaequitypartners.com.

