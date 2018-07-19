OGSystems Announces New Executive Leadership

CHANTILLY, Va. --(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--OGSystems (OGS), a leader in technology innovation for the Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community (IC), today announced the recent promotion of Executive Partners Aarish Gokaldas and Lorinda Ayling to Chief Growth Officer (CGO) and Chief Services Officer (CSO), effective immediately.

“Aarish and Lorinda’s promotions are about their successes in making OGSystems a leader in solving hard problems for defense and intelligence customers,” said CEO and co-founder, Garrett Pagon. “Their personal commitment to OGSystems’ employees and our mission to impact national security through innovation have helped make us the go-to firm for top talent.”

With more than 15 years of experience in technical intelligence, policy analysis, and capture and proposal management, Gokaldas has overseen a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in excess of 20% over the last 5 years. As CGO, he will create and implement a long-term strategy to continue OGSystems’ growth in a sustainable and focused way. Prior to his CGO appointment, Gokaldas served as the Executive Partner responsible for developing and advancing OGS initiatives within our core markets of ISR engineering, intelligence and security operations, and geospatial analytics. Gokaldas holds a BS in International Affairs from Georgetown University, and an MA in International Security from the Georgetown Security Studies Program.

With over 30 years of program leadership experience for Defense, Intelligence, and Commercial clients, Ayling has further developed a high-performance organization recognized as a 2018 Top 20 Washington Post Top Workplace. Awards like this are underpinned by stats like attrition rates that are half the industry average and referral rates that are triple the average. As CSO, she will continue to lead OGSystems’ internal People services and be responsible for ensuring we are maximizing customer outcomes with our services and software platforms. Prior to her CSO promotion, Ayling served as Executive Partner for People, responsible for supporting a high-performance organization with Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, and Marketing and Communication. Ayling holds a BS in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from George Mason University.

