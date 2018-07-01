Wikipedia founder talks about how his journalistic venture works at Taipei Digital Innovation Forum

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales has been focused on his new venture, Wikitribune, in the past year, and he said Thursday that despite his staff journalists sometimes complaining about the all-can-edit model, they also found it a good way to spot and prevent biased information.

Wales gave a keynote speech on Thursday morning at the Digital Innovation Forum, held from July 19 to 20 at Taipei International Convention Center.

Everyone can jump in to add some information or make suggestions at any point of time, and readers can also see the previous versions if they like, explained Wales how Wikitribune works to the audience. “You can do all of the things on the role of Wikipedia.”

Wales said it is good to let everybody to challenge the articles formulated by volunteers and paid journalists, even though those journalists sometimes complained about receiving critical comments immediately after they published a story or even submitted a working draft.

"Unlike most news comments, which are just useless, annoying people yelling at each other, they [contributors on Wikitribune] are actually making constructive suggestions.”

Wales talked about the crisis facing journalism depending on ad revenue, “The competition for clicks has become very fierce … This means that the outlet which invests a lot of money in deep, thoughtful journalism is competing against pure noise.”

“I want to take a new look at the business model of journalism and also the process in which we create quality news,” said Wales. He believes the model that drove the success of Wikipedia can be applied to his journalist venture.

Launched in April, 2017, Wikitribune is a news website for which professional journalists work side by side as equals with online contributors. The website, similar to Wikipedia, is free and does not run advertisements nor a paywall.

Speaking with reporters after the speech, Wales admitted that Wikipedia has been trying to negotiate with Beijing on the possibility of allowing Chinese users to access Wikipedia in the country.

“The one thing that we have always been clear on is we won’t compromise on our principles in order to gain access to the Chinese market,” emphasized Wales. Despite being the fifth most-visited website in the world, Wikipedia has constantly been blocked in China due to entries that are deemed controversial to the eye of the Chinese government.