Carvana Grows Presence in Ohio with Four New Markets and State’s First Car Vending Machine

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying used cars, today launched its newest Car Vending Machine in the Rock ‘n Roll Capital of the World; but you can’t rock it – or roll it – to shake loose a free car. Carvana’s new Cleveland location stands eight stories high and holds up to 30 vehicles, giving those who purchase a vehicle on Carvana.com a memorable, customer-centric pickup experience. With this Car Vending Machine launch, Carvana has expanded its presence in the Buckeye State, now also offering free, as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to customers in Akron, Canton, Youngstown and Toledo.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005020/en/

Carvana has launched its 13th Car Vending Machine, located in Cleveland. This is the first Car Vending Machine in the Buckeye State and stands eight stories high, holding up to 30 vehicles. (Photo: Business Wire)

Customers who visit Carvana.com from home or on the go via their mobile device can shop more than 10,000 vehicles, finance, purchase and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or Car Vending Machine pickup in as little as 10 minutes. Upon arriving at the Car Vending Machine, customers receive a commemorative, oversized Carvana coin to activate the vending process and transport the car into the delivery bay. The pick-up process typically takes only minutes, compared to hours haggling at the dealership. This is Carvana’s 13 th Car Vending Machine to date, joining 12 counterparts across the country in: Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, Nashville (Tenn.), Raleigh (N.C.), Charlotte (N.C.), Jacksonville (Fla.), Tampa (Fla.), Orlando (Fla.), Washington, D.C. and Tempe (Ariz.).

Carvana customers save valuable time and money by shopping online and every Carvana vehicle comes with a seven-day return policy, giving customers the chance to see if the vehicle really fits their life. Additionally, all Carvana vehicles are Carvana Certified, meaning they have passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident, and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car's vehicle description page.

Carvana debuted in Ohio in September 2016, launching in Columbus, the company’s 16 th market. Later that year, Cleveland and Cincinnati joined the Ohio roster. Today, Carvana offers free, as-soon-as-next-day delivery in about 70 markets across the country.

“We have been proud to give many Ohio residents a new way to buy a car since 2016,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “We’re honored to now debut our newest Car Vending Machine in Cleveland, as well as expand our free, as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to four more cities in the state, less than two years later.”

Located at 4070 Interchange Corporate Center Road in Warrensville Heights, the Cleveland Car Vending Machine is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET. Vehicle pickup at any of Carvana’s Car Vending Machines is free for all Carvana customers. For customers that live outside of the Cleveland metro area but would still like to pick up their car at the Vending Machine, Carvana will subsidize $200 in airfare and arrange transportation from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

To learn more about Carvana and its Car Vending Machines, visit: carvana.com/vendingmachine.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online automotive retail platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily buy a car online, including finding their preferred vehicle, qualifying for financing, getting a trade-in value, signing contracts, and receiving as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup of the vehicle from one of Carvana’s proprietary automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005020/en/

CONTACT: Carvana

Kate Carver, 212-656-9148

carvana@olson.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA OHIO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN TECHNOLOGY ONLINE RETAIL INTERNET MOBILE/WIRELESS AUTOMOTIVE OTHER AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL COMMUNICATIONS PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE CONSUMER FAMILY MEN

SOURCE: Carvana

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/19/2018 06:00 AM/DISC: 07/19/2018 06:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005020/en