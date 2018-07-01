Aston Martin enters private flying transport with its first aircraft concept  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – British luxury carmaker Aston Martin has disclosed the Volante Vision flying car concept as its latest luxury private means of transportation.

The Volante Vision Concept flying vehicle is the first aircraft production from Aston Martin and debuted on July 16 at the Farnborough International Airshow, a major trade exhibition for the aerospace and defense industry held biennially in Hampshire, United Kingdom.

The three-seater flying car comes with autonomous navigation systems and a hybrid-electric motor that can vertically take off and touch down.

Although the flying car "is very much a design concept", the company known for its association with the James Bond movies plans to build and trial a prototype version "in about two years", according to Autocar.

The flying vehicle is a presentation of Aston Martin's vision for future urban and inter-city air transport. The design is expected to provide more fast, efficient and congestion-free luxurious travel between urban areas and distant residence areas, according to dezeen.com.

The concept was designed in collaboration with Cranfield Unversity, Cranfield Aerospace Solutions, and Rolls-Royce.

Volante Vision Concept - Aston Martin’s exploration into personal air mobility. Discover more at https://t.co/UJ1MQWldzQ #AstonMartinVisionConcept pic.twitter.com/DxVBjsglvX — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) 2018年7月16日