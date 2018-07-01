Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Terminal 3 faces delay after failed tender

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - After a tender for work on Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport’s Terminal 3 project failed to attract enough bidders Thursday, its completion might have to be delayed beyond 2022, media reports said.

Earlier requests from project contractors had already led the authorities to postpone the original completion date from 2020 to 2022.

The new terminal is designed to handle 20 million passengers a year, and once its satellite areas are completed, the total will rise to 45 million a year, the Central News Agency reported.

However, the tender for the terminal’s main project failed Thursday because fewer than three bidders showed up to vie for the contract.

The Taoyuan International Airport Corporation failed to say whether only one or two companies had put forward their candidacy, or none at all, CNA reported.

Thursday’s failure means that the process will have to start up again, but also that the new 2022 target date, which was approved by the Ministry of Transportation, might prove difficult to maintain.

Terminal 3 is one of the biggest public construction projects in Taiwan’s recent history, and several measures have already been adopted to attract contractors, such as a relaxation of limits on the recruitment and import of foreign workers, CNA reported.

The delays also result in a rise in costs from NT$74 billion (US$2.4 billion) to NT$79 billion (US$2.5 billion), according to reports.