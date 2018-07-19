Smart and Innovative Apps and Services forum offers digital solutions for Taiwan’s SMEs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A forum on “Smart and Innovative Applications and Services” was held by the Small and Medium Enterprise Administration (SMEA) today, which aims to drive the industry upgrades for Taiwan’s SMEs by employing new technologies.

Th forum, which spotlighted topics ranging from the internet, mobile services, big data, to new media, was attended by a total of 250 experts and industry representatives from areas of ICT, retailing, accommodation, as well as food and beverage industries, reported Liberty Times.

In an age defined by digital economics, it is pivotal for businesses to develop smart products to sharpen their competitive edge, said Deputy Director-General Su Wen-ling (蘇文玲) of SMEA. Approximately 960,000 SMEs, or 70 percent of the total, are classed as businesses closely-related to people’s lives in various aspects, and these companies are among those that need products or service optimization the most, she added.

David Pan (潘奕彰) from KPMG, one of the four major auditors globally, shared his views on the rising trends of the sharing economy, while iCHEF CEO Benjamin Wu (吳佳駿) told the attendees a secret to increasing a company’s international profile – by participating in innovation contests in Southeast Asian countries to get free media exposure.

Goh Boon Peng (吳文彬), from the Selangor Information Technology & Ecommerce Council of Malaysia, proposed strategies for different countries confronted with different challenges, serving as reference for Taiwanese SMEs aspiring to ride the trend of digital innovation, the report said.