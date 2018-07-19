FlipNpik Opens Its Private Sale to Public and Introduces Fiat-Based Payment Gateway

LONDON & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--In an unprecedented move, FlipNpik, the blockchain-powered social media platform for local businesses, democratises its private sale and allows everyone to enjoy the privileges and bonuses traditionally reserved only for the large investors. Known as 'whales', these powerful investors typically enjoy large bonuses during the private sale phase of ICOs (Initial Coin Offerings). FlipNpik now turns this practice on its head by eliminating the large investment required to benefit from the 'whale' bonus, which offers up to 100% bonus of FNP (FlipNpik) tokens to the public, leveling the playing field for small investors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005283/en/

Monetize your social media posts by supporting local shops (Graphic: Business Wire)

Deploying one of the first fiat-based payment gateways using money transfers to facilitate ICO payments, FlipNpik also allows the larger community who may be new to but interested in cryptocurrencies to easily break down the 'crypto barrier'.

“ICOs were once a medium of inclusion to almost anyone with access to the internet and a few bucks to invest with. We want to bring this opportunity back to the masses,” states Henri Harland, CEO of FlipNpik Worldwide. “The FlipNpik ecosystem promotes democratisation, collaboration, an equitable sharing of value creation and inclusiveness. We stay true to the philosophy of blockchain supporting a fair distribution of wealth.”

Led by a strong team of experienced entrepreneurs and experts in the fields of digital currencies, finance and marketing, FlipNpik empowers small businesses and communities by providing a global platform that supports a unique ecosystem of mutually beneficial relationships. Within the FlipNpik Ecosystem (via FlipNpik App), SMEs get more visibility, as well as marketing and promotion from the collaborative efforts of the consumers, who in turn get rewarded and remunerated with FNP tokens when they support the businesses they love. This creates a win-win scenario for small businesses against the global chains with massive marketing budgets while simultaneously bringing value to consumers.

About FlipNpik

FlipNpik is the first blockchain-based collaborative social media to allow users to monetize their social media posts by supporting their favourite local shops. Users are rewarded for posting and promoting businesses, and this translates to enhanced marketing and visibility for businesses. The FlipNpik mobile app is available on iOS and Android, and has listed businesses in Switzerland, Great Britain, Ireland, Singapore, Canada and France. https://flipnpik.io

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005283/en/

CONTACT: FlipNpik

Henri Harland, CEO

h.harland@flipnpik-ww.com

Skype: Henrij.h22

or

YourPRstrategist

Cecilia Wong, +65-91826605

cecilia@yourPRstrategist.com

KEYWORD: UNITED KINGDOM EUROPE ASIA PACIFIC SINGAPORE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY INTERNET SOCIAL MEDIA PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE COMMUNICATIONS

SOURCE: FlipNpik

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/19/2018 04:00 AM/DISC: 07/19/2018 04:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005283/en