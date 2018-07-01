Two rabies cases from Chinese ferret-badger bites reported in eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Ten townships in Taiwan's eastern county of Hualien have issued warnings for rabies after two people tested positive for the disease after they were bitten by Chinese ferret-badgers.

Over two consecutive days, two victims were infected with rabies by the bites of Chinese ferret-badgers in Guangfu Township and Ruisui Township in Hualien County, the Central News Agency reported.

The Director of the Animal Epidemic Prevention Center of Hualien County, Lin Kuo-dong (林國棟) told CNA that 10 out of 13 townships which in the mostly rural and mountainous indigenous area of the county have been put on alert after rabid Chinese ferret-badgers were reported. Medical professionals have issued the warnings to prevent a rabies outbreak.

In order to reduce the risk of getting rabies from animals, citizens are advised to have their pets vaccinated. If accidentally bitten by wild animals or stray dogs, people should wash the wound with soap and rinse it in water for 15 minutes, then disinfect it in pyodine or with a substance that is 70 percent alcohol, then seek medical treatment as soon as possible.

Additionally, the public is prohibited from abandoning their domesticated animals and should avoid approaching wild animals. Violators will have to pay a fine ranging from NT$30,000 to NT$150,000.