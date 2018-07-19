FIBA bans Australian players over basketball brawl in Manila

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian basketball player Daniel Kickert was given a five-match ban for unsportsmanlike behavior by international body FIBA on Thursday for his part in a brawl during an Asian qualifier against the Philippines in Manila for the 2019 World Cup.

Basketball Australia said Milwaukee Bucks forward Thom Maker received a three-game ban, Chris Goulding a one-game suspension and that Basketball Australia had been imposed a fine of $110,000 for removing floor decals during team training on the day before the July 2 match.

Australian veteran Kickert was seen to elbow a Philippines player in response to a foul on Goulding before the brawl erupted.

Video of the brawl was widely played around the world on various websites.

Philippine basketball officials were expected to announce later Thursday which sanctions had been imposed by FIBA on its team.

Basketball Australia chief executive Anthony Moore said it was unlikely the organization would appeal the bans.

"As we stated at the outset, Basketball Australia sincerely regrets the incident," Moore said.

"We acknowledge the sanctions handed down against Australian players and acknowledge the sanctions imposed against Philippines players and officials involved in the incident. We are seeking further clarification from FIBA about possible sanctions against other officials and fans involved in the incident."