British police identify suspects in Skripal attack – report

British police on Thursday said they believed they had identified the suspects responsible for an attack on former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia using a nerve agent.

Several Russians were involved in the attempted murders, a source with knowledge of the investigation told the British Press Association, adding that their identities had been confirmed by cross-checking security footage with records of people entering the country around that time.

The two Skripals were found slumped over on a bench near a shopping center the in the southern town of Salisbury – about 10 kilometers from Amesbury – in March, after they were poisoned with Novichok. Both have since recovered from the attack.

The UK, backed by France, Germany and the US, has blamed Russia for the attack, an accusation the Kremlin has vehemently denied, and which resulted in tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions between the two countries.

The police report comes ahead of an investigation into the death of Dawn Sturgess, 44, who died earlier this month after coming into contact with a Novichok-type nerve agent on June 29.

The poison was present in a bottle found at the Amesbury home of her partner Charlie Rowley, 45, who remains in critical condition in hospital.

British counterterror police confirmed that the couple was poisoned with the same Novichok nerve agent used in the nearby Skripal poisoning.

