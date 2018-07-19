Didi, SoftBank set up taxi-hailing joint venture in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — Chinese mobile service giant Didi Chuxing and Tokyo-based SoftBank Corp. have set up a joint venture for taxi-hailing in Japan.

The companies announced the plan Thursday for a service that uses artificial intelligence and data analysis on a technology platform available for free to all taxi companies in Japan.

They said the service will roll out later this year, starting with major cities.

Didi and SoftBank announced their partnership in February.

Didi already has alliances with global ride-sharing services including Grab, Lyft, Uber, 99 and Taxify.

It says its ride services, including car-sharing and food delivery, cover 30 million drivers using the platform and 550 million users.

SoftBank offers mobile and internet services. The SoftBank group also has IoT, robotics and energy businesses.