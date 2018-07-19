Rescuers find 9 bodies after 2 buildings collapse in India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Rescuers in India have found nine bodies after the collapse of two multistory buildings east of New Delhi.

No survivors have been found following the collapse on Tuesday night.

Anil Shekhawat, a spokesman of the National Disaster Response Force, says rescuers expect to end their work later Thursday.

A six-story building under construction collapsed onto an adjacent four-story apartment building in the Greater Noida area. The second building, ready for move-in, tumbled under the impact of the first building.

More than 100 rescuers with cranes, sledgehammers and chainsaws have been working to remove the debris in Shahberi village, nearly 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of New Delhi.