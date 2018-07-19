Hawaii searches for safe spots for people to see lava

HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities in Hawaii want to set up a site where the public can view lava erupting from the Kilauea volcano. But they're finding this difficult to do while keeping people safe.

Images of the eruption have captivated people around the world, but it's nearly impossible for residents and visitors on the ground to see it. That's squeezing the tourism-dependent local economy.

The safety hazards posed by the volcano came into sharp focus this week when lava flowing into the ocean triggered an explosion that sent a hot rock the size of a basketball crashing through the roof of a tour boat. One woman broke her leg, while nearly two dozen others suffered minor burns and scrapes.