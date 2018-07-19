ADDING MULTIMEDIA House of Cats: George Takei Takes Aim at White House With Hilarious New Political App

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2018--Actor, activist and social media icon George Takei has launched House of Cats, a new political app sure to rile up the White House.

The app combines what the internet loves best: cats and politics. Using cool new Pokemón GO-style augmented reality features, users can take the inaugural character “Trumpy Cat” out of the White House and put him anywhere they want, add outrageous dialogue—of their own or taken straight from the Tweeter-in-Chief—and share with friends.

“This is, without a doubt, one of the most absurd and tragic moments in U.S. history. We should feel upset about some of the things that are happening, but we created this app so we can laugh about some of the more ridiculous stuff,” said Takei.

‘This app is going to be YUGE—much bigger than Pokemón GO’ — Trumpy Cat

House of Cats is the first political app that puts users in the center of the action so they can interact with world leaders and the latest news, whether creating their own funny short videos or just “enjoying” the latest antics from the White House.

The app features built-in animations and augmented reality, fresh content pulled from the headlines, and new dialogue straight from the POTUS’s mouth. With House of Cats, users can:

Pick favorite crazy quotes and relive some of the funniest lines from the most hilarious animated presidential cat in U.S. history Watch Trumpy Cat interact with his family, friends and enemies in the Oval Office or—with a tap on the drop icon below the presidential seal—drop him into the real world in augmented reality mode Use the microphone to make Trumpy Cat say anything they want — in their own language

Users can create, record and share videos of themselves and their friends with Trumpy Cat. The app will also keep users giggling with funny zingers and short skits that riff off the latest news.

‘Obama never got an app made about him, that’s for sure’ — Trumpy Cat

The app will launch with a small cast of characters—Trumpy Cat, Meowlania, Vladdy Pinscher and Lil’ Rocket Pug—but the world of the app will continue to grow and evolve with the politics of the day, adding new characters and satirical content in sync with world events and new features that enhance users’ experiences. New functions will also be added, like selfie mode and internal postings.

“House of Cats is fun, it’s engaging, it’s interactive, and it’s fresh, and there will always be new, timely political humor to enjoy. Best of all, everyone can participate! Laughter is powerful medicine, and it’s impossible not to laugh at the bright orange animal who lucked into a job running the United States,” added Takei. “I’m talking about Trumpy Cat, of course.”

The app is available to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play for $0.99, and a premium content subscription version will be available soon, although not all features will be immediately available on iPhone 6 and older iPhone versions. A percentage of the proceeds from House of Cats will be donated to Refugees International.

About House of Cats

House of Cats is the first political app that puts users in the center of the action. Using a cast of animated political characters and Pokemón GO-style augmented reality features, users can participate in the political news of the day by creating their own photos and videos—in and out of the Oval Office. The app was created by George Takei, globally-renowned actor, political activist and social media icon, in partnership with Montreal-based app development company BMAD.

For more information, follow House of Cats on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, watch a promotional video, or visit the website at houseofcats.com.

