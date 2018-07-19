  1. Home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia

By ZEKE MILLER, KEN THOMAS and LISA MASCARO , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/19 12:25

President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during his meeting with members of his cabinet in Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Wednes

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders calls on a member of the media during the daily press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, July

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hand with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the end of the press conference after their meeting at the Presidenti

President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, waves to members of the media as they arrive on the South Lawn of the White House in

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined at left by Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is taking a tougher tone on Russia, saying in an interview with CBS that he told Vladimir Putin to stay out of America's elections.

Such rhetoric is a turnabout from Trump's initial upbeat description of his meeting with Russia's president.

The shifting stance came Wednesday as Trump spent more time managing the fallout from his widely criticized summit with Putin in Helsinki.

Trump created additional controversy during a White House meeting after being asked by a reporter if Russia is currently targeting U.S. elections. His answer, "no" without elaboration, put him sharply at odds with public warnings from his own intelligence chief.

A short time later his press secretary explained that Trump was saying "no" to answering additional questions, though he subsequently went on to address Russia.