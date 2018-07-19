NRL's Roosters sign winger English winger Ryan Hall

SYDNEY (AP) — The Sydney Roosters have signed English test winger Ryan Hall to a two-year National Rugby League contract beginning next season as a replacement for the departing Blake Ferguson.

The 30-year-old Hall has scored 231 tries in 327 games for English club Leeds. He is also England's leading international try-scorer with 35 tries in 38 games.

Ferguson has signed a contract with the NRL's Parramatta Eels beginning in 2019.

Roosters recruitment manager Adam Hartigan said Thursday that Hall "has expressed a desire to test himself in the NRL. A natural finisher blessed with size, speed and strength, we believe that Ryan will be a terrific fit within our squad."

Ryan won six Super League grand finals with Leeds, where he has played since 2007.