NASCAR Camping World Truck-Eldora Dirt Derby Results

Thursday At Eldora Speedway Rossburg, Ohio Lap length: 0.50 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 153 laps, 0 rating, 0 points.

2. (9) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 153, 0, 48.

3. (5) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 153, 0, 35.

4. (4) Matt Crafton, Ford, 153, 0, 40.

5. (12) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 153, 0, 32.

6. (27) Noah Gragson, Toyota, 153, 0, 31.

7. (26) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 153, 0, 0.

8. (7) Logan Seavey, Toyota, 153, 0, 46.

9. (19) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 153, 0, 28.

10. (14) Nick Hoffman, Chevrolet, 153, 0, 27.

11. (22) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 153, 0, 0.

12. (17) Max McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 153, 0, 25.

13. (13) Tyler Dippel, Toyota, 153, 0, 30.

14. (8) Chris Windom, Toyota, 153, 0, 36.

15. (6) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 153, 0, 22.

16. (29) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 153, 0, 21.

17. (25) Jeffrey Abbey, Chevrolet, 153, 0, 20.

18. (11) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 153, 0, 27.

19. (28) Tanner Thorson, Chevrolet, 153, 0, 18.

20. (15) Myatt Snider, Ford, 153, 0, 20.

21. (21) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 153, 0, 18.

22. (2) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 153, 0, 20.

23. (31) Wendell Chavous, Chevrolet, 153, 0, 14.

24. (20) Jr Heffner, Chevrolet, 152, 0, 13.

25. (30) Justin Fontaine, Chevrolet, 152, 0, 12.

26. (16) Justin Shipley, Ford, 151, 0, 11.

27. (32) Dalton Sargeant, Chevrolet, 151, 0, 10.

28. (24) Cody Coughlin, Chevrolet, 150, 0, 9.

29. (1) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 150, 0, 18.

30. (10) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 149, 0, 0.

31. (23) Kyle Strickler, Chevrolet, accident, 145, 0, 6.

32. (18) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, accident, 144, 0, 5.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 59.303 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 39 minutes, 30 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.038 seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 41 laps.

Lead Changes: 7 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: B.Rhodes 1-26; S.Friesen 27; B.Rhodes 28-45; C.Briscoe 46-91; L.Seavey 92-144; C.Briscoe 145-151; G.Enfinger 152; C.Briscoe 153

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): L.Seavey, 1 time for 52 laps; C.Briscoe, 3 times for 51 laps; B.Rhodes, 2 times for 42 laps; G.Enfinger, 1 time for 0 laps; S.Friesen, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: J.Sauter, 4; B.Moffitt, 3; C.Briscoe, 1; N.Gragson, 1; J.Haley, 1; J.Nemechek, 1; B.Rhodes, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. J.Sauter, 554; 2. N.Gragson, 522; 3. B.Moffitt, 474; 4. G.Enfinger, 458; 5. S.Friesen, 449; 6. M.Crafton, 437; 7. B.Rhodes, 425; 8. J.Haley, 421; 9. M.Snider, 338; 10. C.Coughlin, 324.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.