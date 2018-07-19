Taiwan’s central gov. agencies to phase out dispatch labor in two years: Premier Lai

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In a bid to address the large proportion of dispatched labor in Taiwan’s workforce and to better protect labor rights, the Executive Yuan announced on July 18 the objective of eliminating all such workers from the central government and affiliate agencies within the next two years.

According to cabinet spokesperson Kolas Yotaka (谷辣斯．尤達卡), the Executive Yuan and its affiliates employed 7,238 dispatched laborers in the first quarter of 2018. The Council of Agriculture took the lion’s share with 2,638 workers, followed by the Ministry of Health and Welfare (845), the Ministry of Labor (754), the Ministry of Justice (712), the Ministry of Education (710), and the Ministry of Culture (305).

The government should take the lead to reduce the number of temporary workers and recruit employees through a public selection process, Yotaka quoted Premier William Lai (賴清德) as saying.

Currently, workers dispatched to the above-mentioned government agencies are filling positions in areas of forest protection and management, forest surveying, experiments and research, administrative assistance, probation affairs, cultural venue management, national park ranger work, engineering, and others, Yotaka told Central News Agency.

As many as 80 percent of the hired workers are supervised by the government agencies, a practice that often leads to difficulty in determining employer responsibilities between dispatch companies and the government agencies, and thus affects labor rights, she added.

With the move to phase out dispatch labor, job contracts signed between the 7,238 people and their employers will not be renewed after expiration. In the future, selection committees must to be established at all central government units for the recruitment of temporary workers and to ensure their rights are safeguarded, reported CNA.