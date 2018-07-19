ASTON Alliance Forms Electronic Document Joint Projects Consortium

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2018--ASTON, one of Korean Blockchain Platforms, announced on July 19 that it has formed ‘ ASTON Alliance ’ to develop blockchain network optimized in electronic document and signed an agreement to expand the boundaries of all industries requiring mutual trust to a decentralized electronic document ecosystem.

As one of promising blockchain projects in Korea, ‘ASTON’ has successfully ended ICO, specializing in the blockchain technology, X-CHINA. Centered in ASTON platform, electronic document, security, communications related companies plan to cooperate for the global market.

Handysoft and six other companies form a consortium to enhance global organizational capabilities by restructuring their specialized business areas. Members of this consortium include three listed companies (‘Handysoft’, ‘Hancom Secure’, ‘Sejongtelecom’), Korean 1 st Certified e-Document Authority ‘KT NET(Korea Trade Network)’, Blockchain Platform Provider ‘Xblocksystems’, BaaSid [BaaSid International Lab(S) Pre Ltd(Taiwan)], and P.R.O [P.R.O Co.,Ltd(Japan)].

Given its involvement with the blockchain technology, consortium participating companies agree joint development of the blockchain network, optimized in electronic document in order to trigger blockchain-based electronic document market as well as the global electronic document storage business. Moreover, these companies will propose a system in which transaction details are stored in a distributed way at the systems of all participants of the network.

SeungKi Kim, who leads the consortium, commented on the move:

“A demand for blockchain-based global business is expected to be explosively increased. We have built consortium to collaborate as partnership companies have recognized the necessity for blockchain-based distribution, logistics, authentication system and storage system in the global market.”

Blockchain-based electronic document market is expected to grow explosively. Korea Blockchain Association estimated Korean Electronic Document Market to be worth 5 billion KRW in 2020. South Korea’s government has been active in the growth of 4 th Industrial Revolution as well as Blockchain Technology by revising electronic document related law.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005339/en/

CONTACT: XBC Technologies

Fary Kim, +82-2-564-9559

fionangel327@naver.com

KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC SOUTH KOREA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS DATA MANAGEMENT NETWORKS

SOURCE: XBC Technologies

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/18/2018 09:00 PM/DISC: 07/18/2018 09:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005339/en