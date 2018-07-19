Palestinians protest US visa denial to experts to come to UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Palestinians are protesting the U.S. refusal to grant visas to six experts from the prime minister's office to visit the United Nations to present a report on Palestinian implementation of U.N. goals for 2030.

Palestinian U.N. Ambassador Riyad Mansour said Wednesday that Israel "complicated the matter" by refusing to allow several of the experts to go to Jerusalem to check on their visas.

Mansour says the action violates the U.N. agreement with the United States as host country of the world organization, which requires the U.S. to allow delegates to attend U.N. meetings.

Mansour says he plans to send a letter of protest to the General Assembly committee dealing with host country relations.

The U.S. Mission said it is looking into the complaint.