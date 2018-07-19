Professional Fighters League (PFL) Featherweights and Heavyweights Weigh-In Before Their Return to Cage for PFL4 and Make-or-Break Fights Heading Into October Playoffs

UNIONDALE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2018--This afternoon, the elite fighters slated to compete in PFL4 weighed-in before competing in Thursday night’s highly-anticipated fights. The fourth event of PFL’s 2018 regular season will take place tomorrow, July 19, at NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. PFL4 marks the beginning of the road to the playoffs in October for the league’s featherweight and heavyweight fighters. 20 fighters will compete on the PFL4 card to remain in the running to claim their share of the $10 million prize pool and a championship title.

Eager MMA fans have a stacked 10-bout card to look forward to. Lance Palmer will be entering the cage again after defeating his last opponent at PFL1 in the second round. Palmer will take on Juma Tuerxun, who had an exciting three-round match against NY native Andre Harrison at PFL1. Harrison will also be featured in the PFL4 line-up, squaring off against Nazareno Malegarie.

“We’ve delivered explosive action in our first three regular season events, and I expect the energy in the cage to continue tomorrow night for our fans in the Coliseum and watching worldwide,” said Carlos Silva, League President of PFL. “These fighters are going to be all-in and looking for early and decisive victories. After all, this is their chance to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot and keep their championship dreams alive.”

The featherweight and heavyweight PFL fighters are all in the running to earn a place in PFL’s debut season “win-or-go-home” playoffs and the December 31 championship event where $10 million will be awarded—the largest prize pool in MMA history. Each champion in PFL’s six weight classes will go home with the title and over $1 million in post-season prize money.

On Wednesday, PFL announced the final card for PFL4:

Lance Palmer (13-3) 145.8 lbs. vs. Juma Tuerxun (20-7-1) 145.2 lbs.

Andre Harrison (18-0) 145.6 lbs. vs. Nazareno Malegarie (29-4) 145.6 lbs.

Francimar Barroso (20-7) 239.2 lbs. vs. Jack May (10-3) 261.6 lbs.

Alexandre Almeida (19-7) 145.4 lbs. vs. Steven Siler (30-17) 145.8 lbs.

Alex Nicholson (12-5) 216.2 lbs. vs. Philipe Lins (10-3) 231.8 lbs.

Jared Rosholt (16-4) 245.6 lbs. vs. Kelvin Tiller (9-1) 265.0 lbs.

Timur Valiev (13-2) 145.6 lbs. vs. Bekbulat Magomedov (19-2) 145.6 lbs.

Marcos Galvao (18-10-1) 145.8 lbs. vs. Max Coga (19-5) 145.6 lbs.

Shawn Jordan (19-8) 264.8 lbs. vs. Josh Copeland (16-5) 261.6 lbs.

Valdrin Istrefi (12-2) 245.0 lbs. vs. Daniel Gallemore (7-5) 256.2 lbs.

U.S.-based and international fans can watch all PFL regular season, playoff, and championship fights—over 66 hours of live action—for free. In the United States, all of the PFL regular season events air live on Thursday in primetime exclusively on NBCSN, and stream live on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and www.pflmma.com. Outside the U.S., Facebook will stream up to six hours of free, live coverage for each event. In the U.S., fans can watch the first three hours of coverage of each event on Facebook.

About Professional Fighters League™

The Professional Fighters League presents MMA for the first time in the sport format where individuals compete in a regular season, “win-or-go-home” post-season, and championship. Co-founded by Donn Davis, Russ Ramsey, and Mark Leschly, the Professional Fighters League is backed by an ownership group of sports, media, and business titans. The PFL 2018 Season has 72 fighters in six weight-classes, competing in the regular season on Thursday nights in June, July, and August. The top eight in each weight-class face off in single-elimination playoff fights on Saturday nights in October and the PFL season concludes December 31 with six championship bouts back-to-back with a $10 million prize pool. Watch the entire PFL season action beginning June 7 live on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), Facebook Watch, and PFLmma.com. For more visit .

