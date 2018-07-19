AEG Presents Acquires Remaining Shares of Firefly Music Festival

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2018--AEG Presents, majority owner of the Firefly Music Festival, has acquired the remaining ownership shares of the popular music festival held annually at The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware it was announced by Melissa Ormond, Chief Operating Officer, Festivals, AEG Presents.

As part of the acquisition of shares formerly held by Red Frog Events, a Chicago-based event company, AEG Presents will also take over the promotion and production of the festival which has hosted legendary entertainers such as Chance the Rapper, Eminem, Foo Fighters, Mumford and Sons, Muse, Paul McCartney and Tom Petty since its 2012 launch.

In 2014, AEG Presents entered into a joint venture with Red Frog Events, in which Red Frog Events continued to produce the festival in partnership with AEG Presents and Goldenvoice, founders of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. AEG Presents decided to expand its ownership stake and role in the festival following this year’s successful Firefly (held June 14-17) and Red Frog Events’ desire to shift its focus to other events and services.

“From day one, we have always believed that Firefly is one of North America’s most special festivals,” said Melissa Ormond, Chief Operating Officer, Festivals, AEG Presents. “Combined with the full commitment of AEG Presents’ resources, including an unrivaled production team committed exclusively to festivals, there is no doubt that the best is yet to come for the Firefly Music Festival.”

As part of the acquisition, several members of the core team of people who have managed Firefly since its inception have joined AEG Presents to continue to manage the event, including Stephanie Mezzano, Firefly Director and one of the festival’s founders.

Mezzano, who in 2011 discovered Firefly’s home, The Woodlands, and since then has been promoting and producing the festival with a talented team commented, “We have developed a strong relationship with AEG Presents over the past several years and I am thrilled to officially join the AEG Presents team, along with several members of the group that has built the festival since day one. We now have the opportunity to push Firefly in exciting ways and to work more closely with the best in the business.”

As part of the transition, AEG Presents also announced that Alicia Karlin, a Vice President and Senior Event Producer for Madison House Presents (operated in partnership with AEG Presents), will become Firefly’s talent buyer. Karlin, who joined Madison House Presents in 2007, is an industry veteran with extensive experience in all aspects of festivals from talent buying to marketing and on-site event management. Known for being part of the team that launched the ROTHBURY festival and as the talent buyer for the acclaimed Electric Forest festival, she will also continue in her role with Electric Forest, overseeing many aspects of the fan and artist experience.

“Alicia’s extensive festival background combined with her experience as a booking agent and artist manager has given her a unique perspective to creating original festival lineups that have been beloved by fans and artists alike,” said Ormond. “Alicia’s addition to an already experienced and successful Firefly management team will truly create one of the strongest and most innovative teams in festival production today.”

“The team that has built and supported Firefly has done an incredible job creating a unique and authentic experience and brand,” said Karlin. “I’m excited, inspired and honored to be on board, collaborating to usher Firefly into its next phase of evolution and growth.”

One of the country’s fastest growing festivals, Firefly boasts multiple stages and 100+ performances from today’s top musicians, as well as unique attractions that provide an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages. Firefly will return to The Woodlands the weekend of June 21-23, 2019.

