Foundation Medicine and Guardant Health Agree to Settle Patent Infringement Lawsuit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2018--Foundation Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMI) and Guardant Health, Inc. announced an agreement to settle a patent infringement lawsuit brought by Foundation Medicine against Guardant concerning U.S. Patent No. 9,340,830. Under the terms of the settlement, the lawsuit and counterclaims, as well as challenges to the patent in inter partes review, have been dismissed. Financial terms and other specifics of the settlement were not disclosed.

About Foundation Medicine Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) is a molecular information company dedicated to a transformation in cancer care in which treatment is informed by a deep understanding of the genomic changes that contribute to each patient's unique cancer. The company offers a full suite of comprehensive genomic profiling assays to identify the molecular alterations in a patient's cancer and match them with relevant targeted therapies, immunotherapies and clinical trials. Foundation Medicine’s molecular information platform aims to improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers to help advance the science of molecular medicine in cancer. For more information, please visit www.FoundationMedicine.com or follow Foundation Medicine on Twitter ( @FoundationATCG ).

About Guardant Health, Inc. Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. Its Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed to leverage its capabilities in technology, clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. In pursuit of its goal to manage cancer across all stages of the disease, Guardant Health has launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2, respectively. Since its launch in 2014, Guardant360 has become the world's market-leading comprehensive liquid biopsy test and has been used by more than 5,000 oncologists, over 40 biopharmaceutical companies and all 27 of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Centers. Learn more at www.guardanthealth.com.

