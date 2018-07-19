AP Sources: Charlotte poised to host 2020 GOP convention

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Charlotte, North Carolina, is poised to host the Republican Party's 2020 presidential nominating convention.

The national GOP's site selection committee voted behind closed doors Wednesday to recommend Charlotte, according to Republican officials with direct knowledge of the vote who were not authorized to address the situation publicly.

Republican National Committee members from across the country, gathering in Austin this week, will decide whether to finalize the recommendation Friday.

The only other convention site finalist was Las Vegas.

Charlotte hosted the Democratic National Convention in 2012. North Carolina emerged as a swing state during President Barack Obama's first run thanks to the state's large African-American population, but Republicans narrowly won the state in 2012 and 2016.

President Donald Trump has already launched his 2020 re-election campaign.