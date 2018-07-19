Materion Testifies as Industry Subject Matter Expert before Committee on Energy and Natural Resources of United States Senate

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2018--Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) yesterday testified before the Committee on Energy & Natural Resources of the United States Senate about the importance of critical minerals to the U.S. military and the U.S. economy. Responding to an invitation from Chairman Murkowski of Alaska, Materion Natural Resources President Greg Gregory testified to the need for a whole-of-government approach to critical minerals.

“We appreciate the opportunity that Chairman Murkowski offered us to explain Materion’s part in the critical minerals supply chain, and we were glad to brief the Committee about the importance of our industry within the United States,” said Jugal K. Vijayvargiya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Materion Corporation. “As a company that uses 25 of the critical minerals identified by the Department of the Interior, including the critical and strategic material beryllium, we have extensive knowledge of the U.S. critical minerals industry.”

Mr. Gregory noted that materials from Materion, a longtime supplier to the U.S. government, can be found in military systems including optics, airborne and space surveillance, ballistic missile defense, and strategic weapons. As the representative of the largest industry supplier on the panel, he also discussed with Senator Lee of Utah the thousands of jobs within the United States supported by the beryllium supply chain, including those at Materion’s beryllium mine in Delta, Utah.

“Materion is pleased that Senators Lee and Murkowski and their colleagues recognize the vital importance of critical minerals as well as the significance of the only mine-to-mill supply chain for beryllium in the world,” said Vijayvargiya. “We look forward to continued engagement with the U.S. government to ensure security of supply for the critical minerals that Materion has been producing for decades.”

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Our unique product portfolio includes high performance alloys, beryllium products, clad metal strip, composite metals, ceramics, inorganic chemicals, microelectronics packaging materials, precision optics, thin film coatings and thin film deposition materials.

