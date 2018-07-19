BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Sep
|2364
|Down
|54
|Sep
|2397
|2402
|2321
|2337
|Down
|58
|Oct
|2364
|Down
|54
|Dec
|2421
|2422
|2353
|2364
|Down
|54
|Mar
|2429
|2431
|2369
|2378
|Down
|50
|May
|2430
|2436
|2376
|2385
|Down
|45
|Jul
|2422
|2444
|2386
|2394
|Down
|40
|Sep
|2425
|2435
|2393
|2402
|Down
|35
|Dec
|2430
|2439
|2400
|2408
|Down
|31
|Mar
|2437
|2438
|2417
|2417
|Down
|32
|May
|2421
|Down
|32