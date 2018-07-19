  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/07/19 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Sep 2364 Down 54
Sep 2397 2402 2321 2337 Down 58
Oct 2364 Down 54
Dec 2421 2422 2353 2364 Down 54
Mar 2429 2431 2369 2378 Down 50
May 2430 2436 2376 2385 Down 45
Jul 2422 2444 2386 2394 Down 40
Sep 2425 2435 2393 2402 Down 35
Dec 2430 2439 2400 2408 Down 31
Mar 2437 2438 2417 2417 Down 32
May 2421 Down 32