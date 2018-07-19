BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/19 03:07
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 13 9 .591
Washington 13 9 .591
Connecticut 12 11 .522
New York 7 15 .318 6
Chicago 7 16 .304
Indiana 2 21 .087 11½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 17 6 .739
Phoenix 15 8 .652 2
Los Angeles 14 9 .609 3
Dallas 13 9 .591
Minnesota 13 10 .565 4
Las Vegas 10 13 .435 7

___

Tuesday's Games

Dallas 104, New York 87

Atlanta 86, Connecticut 83

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota 89, Indiana 65

Seattle 101, Chicago 83

Thursday's Games

New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.<