BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Washington
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Connecticut
|12
|11
|.522
|1½
|New York
|7
|15
|.318
|6
|Chicago
|7
|16
|.304
|6½
|Indiana
|2
|21
|.087
|11½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Phoenix
|15
|8
|.652
|2
|Los Angeles
|14
|9
|.609
|3
|Dallas
|13
|9
|.591
|3½
|Minnesota
|13
|10
|.565
|4
|Las Vegas
|10
|13
|.435
|7
|Tuesday's Games
Dallas 104, New York 87
Atlanta 86, Connecticut 83
|Wednesday's Games
Minnesota 89, Indiana 65
Seattle 101, Chicago 83
|Thursday's Games
New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Indiana at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.<