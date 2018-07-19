  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/07/19 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 105.80 105.80 104.60 104.60 Down 1.10
Sep 111.60 Down 1.15
Sep 108.85 109.20 107.50 108.15 Down 1.10
Oct 111.60 Down 1.15
Dec 112.60 112.60 111.00 111.60 Down 1.15
Mar 116.35 116.35 114.65 115.25 Down 1.10
May 118.80 118.80 117.15 117.75 Down 1.05
Jul 121.10 121.10 119.60 120.20 Down 1.00
Sep 123.00 123.00 122.00 122.55 Down 1.00
Dec 126.00 126.20 125.40 126.00 Down .90
Mar 129.90 129.90 129.00 129.30 Down .90
May 132.00 132.00 131.40 131.40 Down .85
Jul 134.00 134.00 133.40 133.40 Down .85
Sep 135.30 135.40 135.30 135.40 Down .85
Dec 137.85 Down .85
Mar 140.25 Down .85
May 141.95 Down .90