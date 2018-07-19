New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|105.80
|105.80
|104.60
|104.60
|Down 1.10
|Sep
|111.60
|Down 1.15
|Sep
|108.85
|109.20
|107.50
|108.15
|Down 1.10
|Oct
|111.60
|Down 1.15
|Dec
|112.60
|112.60
|111.00
|111.60
|Down 1.15
|Mar
|116.35
|116.35
|114.65
|115.25
|Down 1.10
|May
|118.80
|118.80
|117.15
|117.75
|Down 1.05
|Jul
|121.10
|121.10
|119.60
|120.20
|Down 1.00
|Sep
|123.00
|123.00
|122.00
|122.55
|Down 1.00
|Dec
|126.00
|126.20
|125.40
|126.00
|Down
|.90
|Mar
|129.90
|129.90
|129.00
|129.30
|Down
|.90
|May
|132.00
|132.00
|131.40
|131.40
|Down
|.85
|Jul
|134.00
|134.00
|133.40
|133.40
|Down
|.85
|Sep
|135.30
|135.40
|135.30
|135.40
|Down
|.85
|Dec
|137.85
|Down
|.85
|Mar
|140.25
|Down
|.85
|May
|141.95
|Down
|.90