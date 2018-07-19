Red Dot Selects CFO Nick Janus as New Company President

TUKWILA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2018--Red Dot Corporation, an international leader in mobile heating and air conditioning, has promoted Nick Janus to president, following his successful tenure as the company’s CFO, general manager of its European operations, and leader of its Chinese operations. In his new role, Janus will be responsible for driving the company’s focus and investment in operational excellence and leading its growth as a global enterprise.

“Nick’s skilled, steady leadership over the past three years has helped Red Dot flourish through one of its most transformative periods,” said Pat Cavanagh, a member of Red Dot’s board of directors who will continue to serve as its interim CEO. “My fellow board members and I have enormous confidence in his leadership and his commitment to the success of this company, and we’re fortunate to have him in this key role.”

Janus has an extensive track record in corporate finance and has held senior executive roles in which he was responsible for driving key initiatives at manufacturing companies. Prior to leading Red Dot’s financial activities and operations, Janus was vice president of finance at C.C. Filson Co. in Seattle and served in senior finance positions at Philips in Boston and Seattle. He bolstered his industry expertise while working with clients in manufacturing and construction at the accounting firm, Moss Adams.

“With its storied history, widely recognized product strength, and the commitment of its employee-owners, Red Dot is a singular company and I’m proud and honored to lead its improvement and evolution as a global innovator in mobile HVAC,” Janus said. “Our focus is and will continue to be on listening to our customers and doing everything we can to serve as a strong partner, supporting their – and their customers’ – success.”

Janus holds a bachelor’s degree in financial management from Concordia University, a post-graduate certificate in accounting from Portland State University and a master’s degree in information systems from the University of Washington. He earned his CPA from the state of Washington and received his CGMA designation from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Janus lives with his wife and two children in Bothell, Washington.

About Red Dot

Red Dot Corporation produces premium mobile HVAC units and components for heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles. Vertically integrating world-class engineering, rigorous testing, and operations with a global reach under one roof, Red Dot partners directly with customers from design through delivery to craft responsive climate control solutions that endure. With facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, Red Dot ships to hundreds of aftermarket distributors and OE customers around the globe, spanning the construction, agriculture, defense and trucking industries. Red Dot was founded in 1965 and is proud to be owned entirely by its employees. More at www.reddotcorp.com

