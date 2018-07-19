Police treating attack on Toronto Muslim man as hate crime

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — An attack on a Muslim man in a Toronto suburb is being investigated by police as a hate-motivated crime.

Const. Danny Marttini with the Peel Regional Police said Wednesday that Mohammed Abu Marzouk was assaulted in a community-center parking lot by two men.

Janis Corhamzic, 19, and brother Adem Corhamzic, 27, were arrested at the scene Sunday and charged with one count each of aggravated assault and two of assault.

Abu Marzouk's wife Diana Attar told Canada's CBC in an interview that part of her husband's skull had to be removed by surgeons after the attack.

Peel police said earlier this year that anti-Muslim incidents rose from five in 2016 to 57 a year later.