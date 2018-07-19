Quantzig’s Customer Analytics Engagement Helped a Leading Internet Banking Services Provider to Enhance Their Service Efficiency

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2018--Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new customer analytics engagement for an internet banking service provider. A top provider of internet banking services wanted to identify the factors resulting in customer churn and build the right strategies to enhance their service efficiency.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005533/en/

Customer Analytics Engagement - Empowering a Leading Internet Banking Services Provider to Enhance Service Efficiency (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the customer analytics experts at Quantzig, “Customer analytics solution helps companies to predict complex customer behavior.”

Today internet banking services have become more of a necessity than a choice. The convenience and ease of transaction that internet banking services offer are luring more customers towards such facilities. However, data security, transaction difficulties, technical issues, and traditional banking preferences are some of the key challenges that players in this industry have to overcome.

to see how Quantzig’s solutions can help you.

The customer analytics solution helped the internet banking services provider to improve every aspect of their business by developing new and proactive business models. The client was also able to devise effective churn reduction strategies as a part of their business plan.

This customer analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Span the entire journey of the customers and identify multiple opportunities to drive the top line Accurately predict customer behavior and build churn reduction models to drive growth To know more about the benefits of customer analytics solution,

This customer analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Decreasing churn rate by using key intervention at appropriate time Leveraging banking analytics for devising effective churn reduction strategies To gain relevant insights and understand the scope of our research,

View the complete customer analytics summary here:

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig’s services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005533/en/

CONTACT: Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BANKING OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES COMMUNICATIONS MARKETING

SOURCE: Quantzig

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/18/2018 01:01 PM/DISC: 07/18/2018 01:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005533/en