Raymond Handling Announces Safety Show Off Winner

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2018--Today, Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation (RHCC), a leading materials handling equipment supplier in Northern California and the Northwest, announced its winner of the ‘Safety Show Offs’ contest that took place in honor of National Forklift Safety Day 2018. In addition to being recognized, RHCC provided Treetop, Inc. with a lunch for all 27 employees catered by Tacos El Rey for the steps the company has taken to ensure safety in its warehouse.

Sponsored by the Industrial Truck Association (ITA), National Forklift Safety Day brings together forklift manufacturers, dealers and operators with the common goal of reducing accidents by increasing awareness and highlighting the need for ongoing operator training as equipment and technology changes, the importance of daily inspections and performing scheduled maintenance to ensure the equipment is maintained in a safe working condition. Other precautions are equally important, such as safe controls to increase pedestrian awareness of moving equipment.

TreeTop, Inc. took the initiative to increase awareness of moving forklifts and direction of travel by installing blue lights on all its forklifts, which illuminate when the trucks are in reverse. This gives both the operator as well as anyone in the immediate area now a clear visual of where the truck is and where it is going. In addition, Treetop requires anyone in the warehouse to wear high visibility vests for added safety.

After reviewing several customers’ submitted photos and statements on how they promote a safe workplace, Treetop was selected as the winner by implementing a dual-step measure to increase safety. This commitment underscores why National Forklift Safety Day continues to be a key industry observation.

Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation continues to stay committed to and support forklift safety, not only during the national holiday but always.

About Raymond Handling Concepts

Raymond Handling Concepts provides high-density storage, order-picking systems and associated services to companies engaged in warehousing and distribution as well as material handling of all kinds. The company was established in 1987 as a family-oriented company that fosters close, long-lasting customer relationships. Raymond Handling is certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work ®, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. “Raymond Handling. Trusted for Generations”

