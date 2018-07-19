Hyatt Regency Zhenjiang Opens in East China

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2018--Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of Hyatt Regency Zhenjiang in East China’s Jiangsu province. Set atop the East Tower of Suning Plaza, the highest skyscraper in Zhenjiang, the 318-room Hyatt Regency hotel is set to provide travelers and locals alike with a fresh perspective of the city by providing an energizing place to connect with the very best of Zhenjiang.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005680/en/

Standard Room at Hyatt Regency Zhenjiang (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are very excited to unveil Hyatt Regency Zhenjiang and further expand our Hyatt Regency brand presence in the fast-growing Yangtze River Delta region. We are very grateful for the continuous support and trust of the hotel’s owner, the Suning Group, endowing Hyatt with another amazing hotel in Jiangsu province,” said Stephen Ho, President, Greater China, Global Operations for Hyatt. “China continues to see strong development momentum due to the increase in business and leisure travel. With the upscale offerings and energizing spaces that the Hyatt Regency brand is known for, we hope Hyatt Regency Zhenjiang will provide our guests with a seamless experience that connects them to who and what matters most when visiting Zhenjiang.”

Located at the heart of the Da Shi Kou central business district, Hyatt Regency Zhenjiang is conveniently accessible to shopping, entertainment venues and famous tourism sites, including Xijindu Ancient Street, Beigushan Park, Zhenjiang China Vinegar Culture Museum and Nanshan Scenic Area. The hotel is just 12 minutes from Zhenjiang Railway Station, 90 minutes from Nanjing Lukou International Airport and a 30-minute drive to the neighboring city of Yangzhou via Runyang Bridge.

Zhenjiang, sitting at the intersection of the Yangtze River and the Grand Canal, is a wellspring of history, culture and cuisine. While the monumental Yangtze River and statuesque Beigu Mountain represent the traditional side of Zhenjiang, the city is set for a vibrant future with its contemporary offerings and fast-growing developments.

“We are very excited to welcome guests and the local community to our new hotel,” said General Manager Irwin Bao. “With a prime location, fantastic views, premier meeting facilities and intuitive service, we are confident that Hyatt Regency Zhenjiang will provide one-stop convenience to guests during their travels.”

The chic interiors of Hyatt Regency Zhenjiang tell a story of the charm of Wu culture, imbued with soothing natural elements reflecting the river, water, tower, and forests. Starting at the artistic lobby on the 57th floor, the hotel features two sky-high restaurants and lounges, dynamic event spaces, comprehensive wellbeing facilities, and a rooftop helipad.

Guestrooms and Suites

Hyatt Regency Zhenjiang features 318 guestrooms, including 20 spacious suites, providing welcoming accommodation high above the city from the 59 th to 76 th floors. Stepping into each guestroom, guests are greeted with panoramic vistas of the Yangtze River or Nanshan Scenic Area through floor-to-ceiling windows. Guests can relax in style while enjoying the amazing sunsets over the Yangtze River and savvy in-room comforts, such as free Wi-Fi, a 65” SMART TV, spacious working area, and a Nespresso coffee machine in suites.

Dining and Drinking

World-class dining experiences await at two top-of-the-city restaurants. On the 58 th floor , Xiang Yue, the hotel’s signature Chinese restaurant, serves authentic Hangzhou and Jiangsu cuisines in its ruby-hued parlor and seven private dining rooms. At Market Café on the 57 th floor, seasonal dishes from East and West are freshly prepared at live chef kitchens during the breakfast, lunch and dinner buffets. On the same level, The Lounge serves as a great spot for a relaxed afternoon tea or cocktails with spectacular views of Zhenjiang from the highest viewing deck in the city. The Pastry Shop on the ground floor prepares gourmet cakes and breads for grab-and-go ease.

Meetings and Events

The hotel features more than 16,400 square feet (1,532 square meters) of versatile and multi-functional event spaces, which provide a dazzling backdrop for different meeting and social occasions. The pillar-free 9,472-square-foot (880-square-meter) Regency Ballroom on the fifth floor can accommodate up to 900 guests for a cocktail event or 450 guests for a banquet. Seven multifunctional meeting rooms on the fifth and sixth floors, with stylish breakout spaces and advanced technology, are supported by a team of creative and professional planners to ensure seamless and personalized events.

Bridal couples can celebrate their dream day with the Yangtze River, mountains and cityscape as a dazzling backdrop. A spacious bridal suite beside the ballroom includes a dressing room, make-up area and relaxation lounge ensuring an indulgent bridal experience. Experienced wedding planners are on hand to expertly manage all preparations and details, from romantic decorations to custom menus prepared by the hotel’s renowned culinary team.

Wellbeing and Recreation

Guests can relax and unwind with a refreshing dip in the 25 meter temperature-controlled indoor swimming pool or work out at their convenience at the 24-hour gym on the seventh floor, equipped with the latest fitness equipment and a yoga studio, both accompanied by scenic river views. The pool oasis, with natural light filtering through glass skylights and a garden courtyard, also features a whirlpool and lounge area, as well as male and female changing areas with a sauna and steam rooms.

Special Offer

To celebrate the opening of Hyatt Regency Zhenjiang, guests who book stays now through September 30, 2018 may enjoy a special offer of rates from CNY 699 net that also include a daily buffet breakfast for one at Market Café.

Terms & Conditions

Offer valid for reservations made in advance between now and September 30, 2018 for stays from now through September 30, 2018 at Hyatt Regency Zhenjiang. Package inclusions are subject to availability and must coincide with guest’s stay at Hyatt Regency Zhenjiang. No credits may be used towards alcoholic beverages. A limited number of rooms are allocated to this offer; reservations subject to availability. Offer not valid with groups, conventions, other promotional offers, tour packages or special rate programs. Rate is per room, per night, based on double occupancy and excludes service charges, mandatory resort fees, applicable taxes and other incidental expenses. Additional charges may apply for additional guests or room type upgrades. Guest is responsible for all charges not included in package. No refunds for any unused portion of package. No substitutions nor replacement services or products offered for package inclusions. A portion of the rate for this offer may reflect taxes, service charges, gratuities, and third-party charges for certain included items, and those costs are not eligible for World of Hyatt™ points. Promotional blackout periods may apply due to seasonal periods or special events, and normal arrival/departure restrictions apply. Hyatt reserves the right to alter or withdraw this offer at any time without notice.

For additional information or to make a reservation for Hyatt Regency Zhenjiang, please contact the hotel at +86 (511) 8885 1234 or visit www.hyattregencyzhenjiang.com

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and /or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on connecting travelers to who and what matters most to them. More than 180 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in over 30 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion – from efficient business meetings to memorable family vacations. The brand offers a one-stop experience that puts everything guests need right at their fingertips. Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax; notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; and expert event planners who can take care of every detail. For more information, please visit www.hyattregency.com.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of March 31, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 700 properties in more than 50 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva ™ , Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Residence Club® and exhale® brand names. For more information, please visit .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005680/en/

CONTACT: Gloria Kennett

Hyatt

+ 1 312 780 5506

gloria.kennett@hyatt.com

or

Lillian Zhang

Hyatt – China

+86 10 5928 1234

lillian.zhang@hyatt.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES ASIA PACIFIC NORTH AMERICA CHINA ILLINOIS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRAVEL DESTINATIONS VACATION LODGING OTHER TRAVEL RESTAURANT/BAR ARCHITECTURE RETAIL CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/18/2018 12:40 PM/DISC: 07/18/2018 12:40 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005680/en