Wife of former Trump adviser appears on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The wife of former Donald Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos has arrived on Capitol Hill to speak to Democrats on the House intelligence committee.

Simona Mangiante is doing the interview Wednesday with Democrats who are frustrated by the lack of action from House Republicans.

Papadopoulos pleaded guilty last year to lying to investigators about his contacts with people linked to Russia during the campaign. He then became a key cooperator for special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian election interference and possible coordination with Trump's associates.

The GOP-led intelligence panel issued a report last year saying they found no evidence of "collusion, coordination or conspiracy" between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.