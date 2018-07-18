Broward Health Imperial Point CEO Recognized with American College of Healthcare Executives Service Award

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2018--Jonathan E. Watkins, MPA, FACHE, CEO of Broward Health Imperial Point, has been recognized by the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) with their Service Award, which is awarded based on a range of specific volunteer activities that demonstrate leadership and contributions to furthering professional excellence.

“I am incredibly honored to be recognized with the American College of Healthcare Executives Service Award,” said Watkins. “Volunteer service has always been important to me, personally and professionally. Service to others not only builds the community in which you live and work, but as a healthcare executive it also drives you to find more ways to provide quality care to your neighbors.”

To achieve the Service Award, Watkins volunteered for more than 10 years with ACHE in a variety of capacities. He served as chairman of ACHE’s Early Careerist Committee from 2013 to 2016 and was recognized with the Early Careerist Award in 2015. He was Regent-at-Large for ACHE’s district 5. He has written articles for the organization’s Early Careerist newsletter and was a keynote speaker for the Early Careerist Forum during ACHE’s Annual Congress.

“Jonathan exemplifies what makes Broward Health such an incredible healthcare system,” said Beverly Capasso, President/CEO of Broward Health. “Our employees give of themselves professionally and throughout the community to make our world a better place. It is a privilege to work beside amazing professionals like Jonathan, providing quality healthcare and service to all we serve.”

Outside of ACHE, Watkins works closely with Be the Match – National Marrow Donor program. A bone marrow donor in 2017, Watkins hopes to meet the 36-year-old recipient later this year. He agreed to be a donor after losing a friend to sickle cell, the same condition afflicting the donor recipient.

“Three out of four patients who need a bone marrow transplant will depend on a stranger to save their lives, and a patient’s best chance of finding a donor match is with someone who shares the same ethnic background,” said Watkins in a previous interview with Kaiser Permanente. “Right now, more than one-third of African-American patients are unable to find a bone marrow donor match.”

These facts motivated Watkins to register as a donor 16 years ago, and he continues to encourage others to become donors.

Watkins is the CEO of Broward Health Imperial Point, a 200-bed acute care hospital that offers medical-surgical inpatient care, behavioral health services and a wide variety of outpatient services. With more than 10 years of combined healthcare administration and general management experience, Watkins most recently served as chief operating officer at Kaiser Foundation Hospitals & Health Plan in California’s Central Valley area and served as vice president of clinical operations/chief operating officer of Methodist North Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. He holds a master’s degree in public administration with a certification in health administration, as well as a bachelor’s degree in healthcare administration and planning from Tennessee State University. He is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE).

