Improvements to SpectrOil M Series Military-Application Elemental Analyzers Increase Ruggedness, Enhance Ergonomics and Upgrade Electronics and Software

CHELMSFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2018--Spectro Scientific, one of the world’s largest suppliers of oil, fuel, and processed-water analysis instrumentation and software, has released an updated and improved version of its SpectrOil M Elemental Analyzer, the military version of the renowned SpectrOil family of oil and fuel analysis spectrometers. The SpectrOil M is the only oil elemental analyzer approved by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Oil Analysis Program (JOAP).

As part of the $9.6 million contract the US Navy awarded Spectro in August 2017, the company has enhanced its next generation SpectrOil M to meet demanding environmental and ruggedness specifications, which included a redesign of the analyzer’s mechanical and electrical system. The upgraded SpectrOil M passed a comprehensive series of new military standards or Mil Spec tests, including resistance to vibration, shock, electromagnetic interference and extremes of temperature and relative humidity. A new mechanical option feature was added to the Navy version of the SpectrOil M to pass shipboard shock specification (MIL-DTL-901E, Grade B, Class I, Type A operating condition in standby mode). In addition, the new Navy configuration includes a new calibration that expands the current JOAP calibration to 30 elements, comparing to 15 elements for Airforce configuration and 20 elements for army configuration.

A new touch panel and a Windows ® 10 operating system, along with an associated increase in processing power, enhance ease and speed of use. A new peripheral control board simplifies sample stand interlock setting and stability, and other features to improve serviceability in the field. Software upgrades include additional security features, the ability to merge and export data, and other improvements.

The SpectrOil M Series analyzer utilizes the rotating disc electrode (RDE) technique to measure quantities of dissolved and suspended fine particles in natural or synthetic petroleum-based products. No sample preparation is required and analysis takes only 30 seconds. The bench-top analyzer is easily transportable and no special training or background is required to operate it.

Spectro Scientific president and CEO Brian Mitchell said, “Spectro Scientific has collaborated with the armed services for more than 30 years, working closely with the DoD and JOAP on military versions of SpectrOil technology. This update continues that collaboration and represents the continual evolution of Spectro products that benefits all of our customers.”

