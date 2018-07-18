Intel Breaks Guinness World Records Title for Drone Light Shows in Celebration of 50th Anniversary

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2018--What’s New: In celebration of Intel’s 50th anniversary, the company flew 2,018 Intel® Shooting Star™ drones over its Folsom, California, facility, setting a new Guinness World Records™ title for the most unmanned aerial vehicles airborne simultaneously.

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Intel Corporation flies 2,018 Intel Shooting Star drones over its Folsom, California, facility, in July 2018. The drone light show set a Guinness World Records title for the most unmanned aerial vehicles airborne simultaneously. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

“Several years ago, we had an idea of flying drones forming the Intel logo over our corporate headquarters, and here we are doing just that. It really speaks to the innovative spirit that Intel was founded on 50 years ago.” -- Anil Nanduri, vice president and general manager, Intel Drone Group

What’s Next: Also in celebration of Intel’s 50th anniversary, the company is honoring employees and their families by flying 500 Intel® Shooting Star drones over its corporate headquarters, the Robert Noyce Building, in Santa Clara, California, July 18-22 (weather-permitting).

What They Are: The Intel Shooting Star drones are a type of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) specifically designed for entertainment purposes. They are equipped with LED lights that can create countless color combinations and can easily be programmed for any animation. The fleet of drones is controlled by one pilot.

