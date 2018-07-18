Tribal Capital Markets, LLC Hires Ian C. Burdette, CFA, CMT as Senior Managing Director – Head of Trading and Risk

SUMMIT, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2018--Tribal Capital Markets, LLC has hired Ian C. Burdette as a Senior Managing Director and Head of Trading and Risk. Mr. Burdette has an extensive background in financial markets and brings with him over twenty years of experience trading USD rate products with a focus in the Agency and Supra/Sovereign debt markets. Ian was most recently at Mizuho Securities USA where he was the Head of Agency Trading in their fixed income group. He holds both the Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician designations. Mr. Burdette holds an undergraduate degree in Economics and Finance from Towson University and a graduate degree in Finance from the University Baltimore. The addition of Mr. Burdette to Tribal Capital Markets LLC enhances our scope across the full spectrum of fixed income products and allows the firm to continue to grow our footprint with our client base.

Mr. Burdette stated, “I think the thing that drives me the most is the ability to bring sharp bulge bracket-like execution and pricing to a segment of the market where it currently does not exist. Transparency and pricing precision are the keys to deepening and expanding our strong long-term relationships. I very much look forward to becoming a member of Tribal Capital Markets and its continued success.”

Managing Partner John Barry added, “Having the honor of knowing Ian for over twenty years as a friend, counter-party and colleague, makes his addition very exciting and a natural fit towards our goals. His command of the product space and long track record of success should highlight our lasting commitment to becoming an industry leading minority broker dealer. I personally look forward to working closely with Ian once again in all facets of our growing Native American franchise.”

Tribal Capital Markets, LLC Executive Chairman and Morongo Band of Mission Indians CEO Titu Asghar stated, “Morongo are very excited to bring Mr. Burdette on as Head of Trading and Risk. His experience and expertise provides us with great comfort that our interests are looked after on daily basis and will allow our management team to continue to focus on some of the other ambitions that we have for the Broker Dealer in Indian Country.”

Tribal Capital Markets, LLC is a certified minority broker dealer that offers a full suite of fixed income and equity products. For more information, contact John Barry or Alan Mele at 212-606-0226.

