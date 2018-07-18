Navy Federal Names New Chief Operating Officer

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2018--Navy Federal Credit Union announced Mary McDuffie has been promoted to serve as the organization’s chief operating officer, effective July 1, 2018. McDuffie takes over for John Peden, who retired after 43 years of service to the credit union.

“Mary is a talented and trusted leader here at Navy Federal,” said Cutler Dawson, president/CEO of Navy Federal. “First and foremost, Mary understands our members and she’s done a tremendous job in championing member experience during her time here.”

McDuffie has been an executive leader at the credit union for 18 years, helping Navy Federal maintain its financial stability while growing by six million members. Most recently, McDuffie has served as the executive vice president of Delivery Channels and Communications. In this role, McDuffie’s experience and vision helped lead to the expansion of the credit union’s marketing efforts, launched Navy Federal’s mobile banking initiative and developed a voice of the member program which now helps deliver world-class, award-winning member experience to the organization’s growing membership.

Previously, McDuffie served as Navy Federal’s executive vice president for Lending. In that role, McDuffie led operational improvements in the credit union’s consumer lending, credit card, mortgage and equity loan origination and product management, loan servicing, collections, secondary market activities and business services.

“Our mission at Navy Federal has never been more compelling,” McDuffie said. “I am honored by the opportunity to help our entire team deliver world-class service and products to the men and women of our military, veterans and their families.”

McDuffie joined Navy Federal in 1999, serving as senior vice president of marketing and product development. Her previous experience includes serving as senior vice president of marketing for Star Systems, Inc., and leading marketing and public relations efforts at the marketing communications company J. Walter Thompson (JWT).

McDuffie graduated with honors from Wellesley College.

About Navy Federal Credit Union: Navy Federal Credit Union is the world’s largest credit union, with more than $93 billion in assets, more than 7.9 million members, 318 branches and a workforce of over 17,000 employees worldwide. The credit union serves all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. For additional information about Navy Federal, visit navyfederal.org.

