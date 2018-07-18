  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/18 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 13 9 .591
Washington 13 9 .591
Connecticut 12 11 .522
Chicago 7 15 .318 6
New York 7 15 .318 6
Indiana 2 20 .091 11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 16 6 .727
Phoenix 15 8 .652
Los Angeles 14 9 .609
Dallas 13 9 .591 3
Minnesota 12 10 .545 4
Las Vegas 10 13 .435

___

Tuesday's Games

Dallas 104, New York 87

Atlanta 86, Connecticut 83

Wednesday's Games

Seattle at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Thursday's Games

New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.<