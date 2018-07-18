BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Washington
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Connecticut
|12
|11
|.522
|1½
|Chicago
|7
|15
|.318
|6
|New York
|7
|15
|.318
|6
|Indiana
|2
|20
|.091
|11
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Phoenix
|15
|8
|.652
|1½
|Los Angeles
|14
|9
|.609
|2½
|Dallas
|13
|9
|.591
|3
|Minnesota
|12
|10
|.545
|4
|Las Vegas
|10
|13
|.435
|6½
___
|Tuesday's Games
Dallas 104, New York 87
Atlanta 86, Connecticut 83
|Wednesday's Games
Seattle at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Indiana at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.<