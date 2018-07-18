Strategy Analytics: Half of Smartphones Sold Already Have Virtual Assistants

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2018--Strategy Analytics in a newly published report from the Emerging Device Technologies (EDT) service, concludes that in 2019 over half of smartphones globally will have virtual assistant and the share will grow up to 90% by 2023.

The report tracks and forecasts smartphone sales by Artificial Intelligence technologies globally and across six regions. Strategy Analytics report finds that Google Assistant has risen to be the top virtual assistant with over 50% share followed by Apple’s Siri. Senior Analyst Ville-Petteri Ukonaho notes however that “The fastest rising assistant comes from China where Baidu Duer is taking share and will capture second place within next few years.”

“With the enhanced AI capabilities on-device, the use cases for assistants become more versatile,” comments Ken Hyers, Director at Strategy Analytics. “The dream of our smartphones actually becoming our everyday assistants is getting closer.”

