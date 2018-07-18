IMDbPro Members Can Now Receive Personalized Entertainment Industry News and Notifications with IMDbPro Track on the iPhone App

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2018--IMDbPro ( www.imdbpro.com ), the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals, today unveiled IMDbPro Track, a new feature that empowers members to receive the latest news on the people and film & TV projects they want to follow. With a single tap on the IMDbPro app for iPhone, members will have the option to receive updates through their all-new personalized inbox, an updated newsfeed and iOS push notifications, ensuring they never miss important industry news and announcements from leading industry trades. IMDbPro Track is available for more than 5 million movies, TV and entertainment programs, including 25,000 in-development film and TV projects not available on IMDb, as well as more than 8 million actors, producers, executives and other professionals.

“IMDbPro members are busy professionals who need convenient, timely and customizable access to the news that matters to them most and which can make a difference in their jobs,” said Col Needham, IMDb Founder and CEO. “Receiving personalized news notifications about in-development titles and other industry professionals will save members substantial time and help them connect to people and projects in a more relevant and impactful way.”

“The entertainment industry is constantly evolving, which makes it challenging to stay on top of new film and TV projects as they move through the development pipeline,” said Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head of Television for Amazon Studios. “By aggregating and personalizing industry news, IMDbPro Track transforms how we consume this news and offers a sense of security that we’ll always have the latest information on the people and projects that are important to us.”

“I frequently meet with directors, writers and producers with whom I’d like to work and collaborate,” said actress Cindy Chu. “IMDbPro Track alerts me when their in-development projects are in the news, creating new and deeper opportunities for me to reach out and connect with them.”

IMDbPro Track is the latest in a series of product innovations guided by customer input, including an enhanced desktop experience that makes it even easier to access the IMDbPro-exclusive data and insights members use the most. New features are regularly added to the recently launched IMDbPro app for iPhone, such as the addition of trending film, TV, people and box office lists to the homepage, providing powerful news and data from IMDbPro-exclusive STARmeter and MOVIEmeter rankings in one easy-to-access place. Other IMDbPro member-only benefits include access to contact and representation details for more than 300,000 industry professionals. IMDbPro members are entertainment professionals across nearly every major job function in the industry, comprising a growing number of decision makers, including many of the most prolific producers, casting directors, filmmakers, agents, managers and studio executives.

“Members have told us they want access to the authoritative data and resources on IMDbPro wherever they are, and IMDbPro Track in combination with our recently launched IMDbPro iPhone app make it even easier for our members to quickly and easily access the industry information they need,” said Matt Kumin, Head of IMDbPro. “Track is another step in making the IMDbPro app an essential professional tool for the entertainment industry.”

IMDbPro members can start tracking people, movies and TV shows today on the IMDbPro app for iPhone. To become an IMDbPro member, visit www.imdbpro.com.

