American Realty Investors, Inc. Included in Russell 2000 Index

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2018--CEO and President Daniel J. Moos announced today that American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE: ARL) has now been included in the Russell 2000 US Equity Index.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005201/en/

Russell Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for both index funds and as benchmarks for passive and active investment strategies. The annual reconstitution of the Russell 2000 captures the 2,000 largest U.S. stocks, ranking them by total market capitalization.

“We’re proud and excited for American Realty Investors Inc.’s recent inclusion in the Russell 2000. ARL’s single biggest holding is its majority ownership in Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.,” said CEO and President Daniel J. Moos. “We are also proud to note that Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc., whose majority shareholder is TCI, has now been included in the Russell Microcap Index. These new inclusions are indicative of the ongoing enhancements in value and success of all of our public companies.”

Since their launch in 1984, the Russell US indexes — including the Russell 1000, Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes as well as their Growth & Value Style components — have been widely adopted by institutional investors for their academic integrity and investor usability.

American Realty Investors, a New York Stock Exchange Company (NYSE: ARL), maintains a commitment to greater shareholder value through the acquisition, financing, operation and sale of real estate and real estate assets.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, a New York Stock Exchange Company (NYSE: TCI), maintains a strong emphasis on creating greater shareholder value through acquisition, financing, operation, developing, and sale of real estate across every geographic region in the United States. Transcontinental produces revenue through the ownership and professional management of income producing apartments and office buildings that are "undervalued" or "underperforming" at the time of acquisition. Value is added under Transcontinental ownership, and the properties are repositioned into higher classifications through physical improvements and improved management. Transcontinental has dramatically expanded its development capabilities associated with luxury apartment homes through its wholly owned subsidiary Abode Properties, principally on land it owns or acquires.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc., a New York Stock Exchange Company (NYSE American: IOR), is committed to creating greater shareholder value through the acquisition, financing, operation and sale of real estate across the United States.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005201/en/

CONTACT: On behalf of American Realty Investors Inc.

Chris Childress, 469-522-4275

press@pillarincome.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: REIT CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: American Realty Investors, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/18/2018 10:00 AM/DISC: 07/18/2018 10:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005201/en