WWE® and O.A.R. Team Up to Raise Funds for Connor’s Cure

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2018--WWE (NYSE: WWE) and O.A.R. have teamed up to raise awareness and funds for Connor’s Cure through O.A.R.’s Just Like Paradise tour this summer. Through O.A.R.’s Heard The World Fund, a portion of the proceeds from O.A.R.’s Just Like Paradise tour will benefit Connor’s Cure with a minimum contribution of $50,000 for pediatric cancer research.

Connor’s Cure was created by Stephanie McMahon and Paul “Triple H™” Levesque to support pediatric brain and spinal cord cancer research. Connor’s Cure was established in honor of 8-year-old WWE fan Connor Michalek, a patient at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC who battled medulloblastoma, a rare tumor that affects the brain and spinal cord. In 2015, Connor’s Cure launched a national partnership with the V Foundation for Cancer Research, ensuring that 100 percent of all net funds raised directly benefits pediatric cancer research. To date, Connor’s Cure has raised more than $2 million and assisted more than 260 families around the world.

O.A.R.’s hit song Peace was featured in the first Connor’s Cure PSA that was created by WWE to tell Connor Michalek’s story and launch the fundraising initiative: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8EIXxcpH_UQ.

“O.A.R. is proud to have provided the musical inspiration that helped to bring Connor’s story to the world,” said lead singer Marc Roberge. “We are equally honored to be raising funds for pediatric cancer research through our tour this summer.”

“We are incredibly grateful that O.A.R. is joining WWE in the fight against pediatric cancer and helping raise awareness and funds to find a cure,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “Children should not get cancer, and hopefully one day we will put an end to this insidious disease.”

“WWE has a long history of working with artists from all genres of music across our global platforms, but this partnership with O.A.R. reaches far beyond that,” said Neil Lawi, SVP, WWE Music. “We are proud to team with O.A.R. to fight pediatric cancer and help save lives.”

In 2006, O.A.R. created Heard The World Fund, built to support youth and education in the United States. Through their music, the band hopes to raise awareness and resources for worthy individuals, groups, and organizations making a positive impact in their communities.

Tickets for the Just Like Paradise Tour benefitting Connor’s Cure are on sale and can be purchased at www.liveoar.com/tour. To learn more about O.A.R.’s Heard The World Fund, click here: https://ofarevolution.liveoar.com/heardtheworld.

About WWE WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG, family-friendly programming can be seen in more than 800 million homes worldwide in 24 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/.

About O.A.R. O.A.R. first began to develop their unique sound while in high school in Rockville, Maryland. With three albums under their belt before they finished college, the band began pursuing their musical dreams full time in the summer of 2001. By the end of 2008, the band had released six studio albums and three live double disc CDs. To date O.A.R. has sold close to 2 million albums and more than 2 million concert tickets, including two sold-out shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden and Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado. In 2011, the band released the album, King, which debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 chart, No. 3 on the Billboard Digital Album Chart, and was No. 3 at iTunes. King was the follow-up to the band’s 2008 release, All Sides, which contains the platinum hit single “Shattered.” The band’s album, The Rockville LP, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Independent Albums chart and #6 on the Top Current Rock Albums chart. Upon its release, The Rockville LP hit the top spot on the iTunes Rock Albums chart and #3 on iTunes Overall Albums chart. The album features the songs “Favorite Song”, “Two Hands Up” and smash hit, “Peace”. O.A.R. has performed on such national TV shows as The Today Show, Live with Kelly and Michael, CONAN, and 2015 Special Olympics Opening Ceremony. In 2015, they performed in New York City’s Times Square New Year’s Eve Celebration to a live audience of over 1.5 million plus their concert was broadcast in a worldwide webcast reaching millions of fans!. 2016 marked the band’s 20 th anniversary with the release of their new album, XX; a career-spanning collection that shines a light on key moments from the band’s illustrious career and features two new songs including the new single “I Go Through” which was written and recorded as the cameras rolled during the captivating six-part docu series Evolution of a Song. O.A.R. kicked off 2018 with the release of their new song “Just Like Paradise,” and the announcement of a National Summer Tour.

